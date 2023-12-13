Data for New Zealand economic growth in the July - September quarter of 2023 ... is very ugly.

The priors were revised lower from 0.9% q/q and 1.8% y/y.

Stats NZ highlight the key drivers:

Downwards drivers -– change in production:

Manufacturing was down 3.4 percent

Transport was down 4.5 percent

Construction was down 1.7 percent

Wholesale trade was down 1.9 percent

Upwards drivers – change in production: