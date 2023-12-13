Data for New Zealand economic growth in the July - September quarter of 2023 ... is very ugly.

nz q3 gdp 14 December 2023

The priors were revised lower from 0.9% q/q and 1.8% y/y.

Stats NZ highlight the key drivers:

Downwards drivers -– change in production:

  • Manufacturing was down 3.4 percent
  • Transport was down 4.5 percent
  • Construction was down 1.7 percent
  • Wholesale trade was down 1.9 percent

Upwards drivers – change in production:

  • Healthcare and social assistance was up 2.3 percent
  • Rental, hiring and real estate services was up 1.0 percent