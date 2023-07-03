A statement from New Zealand's government:

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will travel to Brussels to witness New Zealand signing the NZ-EU Free Trade Agreement before heading to Stockholm and the NATO Leaders’ Summit in Lithuania.

“I said trade would be a key focus for me this year and securing this deal will be a major boost for our economy,” Chris Hipkins said.

“This long-awaited deal will unlock access to the world’s third biggest market and deliver immediate tariff savings on New Zealand exports to the EU of around $100 million a year when it enters into force – more than any past New Zealand FTA,” Chris Hipkins said.

