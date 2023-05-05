@Newsquawk's Europe Market Open: Bank-related headwinds in focus ahead of US NFP

Key Points:

APAC stocks traded mixed after the weak lead from the US where risk sentiment was subdued by banking-related headwinds.

US federal and state officials are reportedly assessing possible market manipulation regarding banking shares.

European equity futures are indicative of a higher open with the Euro Stoxx 50 +0.5% after the cash market closed down 0.5% yesterday.

Sources revealed ECB policymakers agreed to a smaller rate increase in return for guidance for more hikes ahead and an APP wind-down.

DXY is on the backfoot, support at 1.10 held in EUR/USD, Cable sits on a 1.26 handle, antipodeans outperform.

Highlights include Swiss CPI, EZ Retail Sales, US & Canadian Labour Market Reports, ECB SPF, Speeches from Fed's Cook, Bullard & ECB's Elderson, Earnings from Intesa Sanpaolo, Adidas, InterContinental Hotels & Cigna.