What are the key events and releases for next week's trading:

Tuesday, November 29:

  • Canada GDP 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.2% versus 0.1% last month
  • US consumer confidence 10 AM ET. Estimate 100.0 versus 102.5 last month

Wednesday, November 30:

  • US ADP nonfarm employment change estimate, 8:15 AM ET. Estimate 195K versus 239K last month
  • US preliminary GDP for Q3. 8:30 AM ET. Estimate 2.7% versus 2.6% flash
  • US JOLTs job openings. 10 AM ET. Estimate 10.33M versus 10.72M last month
  • Fed chair Powell speaks at the Brookings institute. 1:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 1

  • Swiss the CPI month-to-month, 2:30 AM ET. Estimate 0.2% versus 0.1% last
  • OPEC meeting all day
  • US core PC price index, 8:30 AM ET estimate 0.3% versus 015% last
  • US ISM manufacturing PMI. Estimate 49.8 versus 50.2 last

Friday, December 2