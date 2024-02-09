As traders gear up for the week ahead, there's no shortage of important economic events on the horizon that could impact the market.

The week will kick off with bank holidays in Japan and China, marking National Foundation Day and the Spring Festival, respectively. These holidays may lead to subdued trading activity in the Asian markets, so traders’ attention will shift to other regions.

In the United Kingdom, the focus will be on Bank of England Governor Bailey's speech at Loughborough University. His remarks could provide insights into the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

On Tuesday, New Zealand will release inflation data, while the U.K. will unveil data on claimant count change, average earnings index and the unemployment rate. Additionally, Switzerland will publish its Consumer Price Index, and the eurozone will get the ZEW economic sentiment.

The most important event of the week will be the inflation data for the U.S., also expected on Tuesday.

Wednesday will see the U.K. releasing inflation figures.

Thursday Australia will publish the employment change and unemployment rate data, while the U.S. will get the retail sales figures, the Empire State Manufacturing Index and the unemployment claims.

Finally, on Friday, attention will shift back to the U.K. for retail sales data and to the U.S. for the Producer Price Index (PPI) m/m, as well as building permits, housing starts, preliminary University of Michigan consumer sentiment and inflation expectations figures.