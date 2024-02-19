The US dollar has firmed up in the last two hours despite the US holiday.

The dollar is trading at its best levels of the day against the euro, pound, yen and loonie. The moves aren't large but the dollar sold off early in the day and is now 20-30 pips from the lows.

Cable traded as high as 1.2629 in Asia but has sagged down to 1.2594.

GBPUSD 10 mins

There isn't any catalyst to these moves, just flows in a light market. S&P 500 futures are up 7 points while European markets are mixed.

I wouldn't get too excited about any of these moves but I am keeping an eye on USD/CAD as crude breaks through the January high.