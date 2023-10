Nomura is the latest to revise higher its forecast of the Chinese economy, expecting 2023 GDP growth to come in at 5.1% compared to 4.8% previously. They are not the first to do so in recent weeks with JP Morgan and ANZ also having done so already.

The latest data from China does show some signs of stabilisation but I doubt we'll see a drastic improvement in prospects considering that domestic demand remains in the dumps for now.