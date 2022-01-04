Further projections from analysts at the bank:
- forecast for the unemployment rate is 4.1%
- average hourly earnings +0.5% m/m
- average weekly hours 34.8
The NFP is due on Friday 7 January 2022 at 0830am US ET (1330 GMT) . Consensus forecasts:
The number in the column next to that, where is a number, is what is the consensus median expected.