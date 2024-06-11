Thisnkg heating up on the Korean peninsula.
Yonhap with the info on the border crossing. Says it was brief. Getting shot at would keep it brief, yeah.
South Korean military says the intrusion was unintentional.
Map via AFP:
Thisnkg heating up on the Korean peninsula.
Yonhap with the info on the border crossing. Says it was brief. Getting shot at would keep it brief, yeah.
South Korean military says the intrusion was unintentional.
Map via AFP:
Tags
Most Popular
Stock Daily Updates
Top Forex Brokers
Must Read