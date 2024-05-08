The major US stock indices are off to a negative start. Shares of Uber and Tesla are weighing after Uber disappointed on earnings and Tesla is being investigated by the Justice department for wire fraud due (for self driving capabilities).

The snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average 5-3.79 points or -0.01% at 38880.48

S&P index minus 11.62 points or -0.22% at 5176.09.

NASDAQ index is down -76.23 points or -0.47% at 16256.32.

Looking at some stocks: