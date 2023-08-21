The sort of lull in European morning trade looks set to carry over to the new week and a lack of key economic data releases today won't help much with the mood. Major currencies and general equities sentiment remain rather tentative and that is setting up for a bit of a lackluster start to the session ahead.

China is the one in the headlines today but the rate cut delivered by the PBOC was not as expected, and that is weighing on regional sentiment with the yuan being punished.

If anything else, continue to keep an eye out on the bond market for further clues. Later on in the week, central bank focus will return via the Jackson Hole symposium - in which we will see Fed chair Powell speak on Friday.

0600 GMT - Germany July PPI figures

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 18 August

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.