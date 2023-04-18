US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will give her most extensive speech on the US-China economic relationship since taking office:

Thursday morning US time, 20 April 2023 (I haven't got a specific time yet)

at Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies in Washington

ahead of a Yellen trip to Beijing being planned for the coming months

Via a Treasury statement:

"Secretary Yellen will underscore that in its bilateral relationship with China, the United States proceeds with confidence about the enduring fundamental strength of our economy"

The speech will outline the Biden administration's principal objectives, including: