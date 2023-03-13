The US government took decisive action to prevent a further fallout in the banking sector and that has seen markets turn around the negative sentiment from the end of last week. Risk assets are rallying while the dollar is slumping as market players grow less certain of rate hike odds. 2-year Treasury yields have come down drastically in the past three days:

US2Y

The SVB situation is the main story in markets right now but we might not get any new headlines in European morning trade, with it being the middle of the night in the US.

But the important news have already been released, with lawmakers and policymakers pulling off all the stops to prevent contagion risk.

That is helping to calm markets, with S&P 500 futures up 1.8% while the dollar is down across the board with EUR/USD up 0.7% to just above 1.0700 and USD/JPY down 0.5% to 134.30 currently.

It's all about sentiment and headlines before the attention turns towards the US CPI data tomorrow.

0900 GMT - SNB sight deposits w.e. 10 March

