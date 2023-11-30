It was the Dow's turn today thanks largely to Salesforce (CRM) whose shares surged 8.87% on the day. UnitedHealth rose 3.37%. Boeing rose 3.23% and American Express rose nearly 1.97% propelling the Dow to a gain of 520.54 points or 1.47% – its best days since November 2..

The broader S&P and NASDAQ index were not so fortunate, but they had better months.

Looking at the final numbers for the day:

Dow industrial average rose 520.47 points or 1.47% at 35950.88

S&P index rose 17.19 points or 0.38% at 4567.76

NASDAQ index fell -32.28 points or -0.23% at 14226.21

The smaller cap Russell 2000 rose 5.21 points or 0.29% at 1809.02.

It was a month which saw stellar gains for the broader indices. Looking at the monthly gains:

Dow industrial average rose 8.77%. That's the largest gain since October 2022 when the index rose 13.95%.

S&P index rose 8.92% which was its largest gain since July 2022 when the index rose 9.11%..

NASDAQ index outpaced both those indices with a gain of 10.70%. That was its largest gain since July 2022 (the gain from January 2023 was just below at 10.68%).

The Russell 2000 rose 8.827% for the month of November. That was its largest gain since January

For the trading year with one month to go:

Dow industrial average is up 8.46%

S&P index is up 18.97%

NASDAQ index is up 35.92%

Russell 2000 is lagging with a gain of 2.712%

Looking at the Dow stocks for the month:

Salesforce led the way with a gain of 24.63%. Its shares are up 88.78% this year.

Boeing rose 23.43% this month which accounts for all its gains for the year. For the year the shares of Boeing are up 21.06%.

Intel shares rose 22.44%. For the trading year it's shares are up 69.09%. Intel is a second-biggest Dow gainer in 2023

The biggest Dow losers this month were:

Cisco which fell -7.56% after reporting disappointing earnings.

Walgreens boots-5.88% and is down -46.9% for the year - the worst Dow performer in 2023

Walmart the large retailer fell -4.85%

Chevron fell -1.56% and is down -20.07% in 2023

Looking at some of the other big gainers this month:

Shopify rose 54.31% and is up 109.80% year-to-date

Palantir rose 34.86% in November and is up 210.90% year-to-date

Crowdstrike rose 33.87% and is up 124.76% for the year

Uber rose 29.85%

Snowflake rose 28.93%

Doordash rose 25.18%

Some losers this month included:

Raytheon -36.14%

Chewy, -10.29%

Alibaba -9.27%

Schlumberger -6.67%

Exxon Mobile -6.46%

How did the Magnificent 7 do this month, and how are they doing this year?

Tesla, +18.91% for November. Shares are up 94.67% this year

Nvidia, +14.46% for November. Shares are up 220.04% this year

Microsoft, +11.76% for November. Shares are up 57.92% this year

Apple, plus a 10.92% for November. Shares are up 46.16% for the year

Amazon, +9.78% for November. Shares are up 73.87% this year

Meta , +7.78% for November. Shares are up 171.85% this year

Alphabet, +6.28% for November. Shares are up 50.12% for the year

What a month for stocks.