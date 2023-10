University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment

Prelim was 63.0

Prior was 68.1

Details:

Current conditions 70.6 vs 66.7 prelim (71.4 prior)

Expectations 59.3 vs 60.7 prelim (66.0 prior)

1-year inflation 4.2% vs 3.8% prelim (3.2% prior)

(3.2% prior) 5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 3.0% prelim (2.8% prior)

The Fed might be concerned about that bump in inflation expectations but this survey has led them astray before.