🌎 2024 global growth forecast 3.1% (previously 2.9%)

🌎 2025 global growth forecast 3.2% (previously 3.0%)

🇺🇸 2024 US growth forecast 2.6% (previously 2.1%)

🇺🇸 2025 US growth forecast 1.8% (previously 1.7%)

🇪🇺 2024 Eurozone growth forecast 0.7% (previously 0.6%)

🇪🇺 2025 Eurozone growth forecast 1.5 (previously 1.3%)

🇯🇵 2024 Japan growth forecast 0.5% (previously 1.0%)

🇯🇵 2025 Japan growth forecast 1.1% (previously 1.0%)

🇬🇧 2024 UK growth forecast 0.4% (previously 0.7%)

🇬🇧 2025 UK growth forecast 1.5% (previously 1.3%)

🇨🇳 2024 China growth forecast 4.9% (previously 4.7%)

🇨🇳 2025 China growth forecast 4.5% (previously 4.2%)

There are upgrades to most major economies for this year and the next. But the big one is the US, which is helping to bolster the better global growth forecast for the year.