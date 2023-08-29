This snippet from ANZ on oil demand in China, some better news:

signs of strength in China’s jet fuel market are likely to boost sentiment.

China weekly flights have surged 13% above pre-COVID levels in the week ending 20 August.

International travel is picking up, with bookings for overseas group tours during the National Day holiday in October more than tripled from a month ago. This comes amid increasing tightness in aviation fuel.

Worries over Chinese demand have been a key headwind for oil. China demand is looking to be on the up now though.