Oil opened with a gap up in Sunday evening (US time) futures trade:

Escalation in the Middle East centred on two recent items:

Late last week a Trafigura-operated fuel tanker was hit by terrorist missiles.

Over the weekend three US servicemen were killed in an attack

After the gap up oil has dropped back:

Curiously I could do a similar update on gold, it too gapped higher:

Its a little different in price action, it covered its gap and began heading higher:

Does oil follow higher?

Some commentary from ANZ suggest that answer should be 'yes', noting a change in the supply outlook: