Going into the previous weekend I pointed out that traders are wary of a Saturday or Sunday ground war breakout in Gaza.

The signals we've been getting all week are that the ground war move has been delayed, but it's a bit of "they would say that wouldn't they" that could be going on.

If there are moves on the ground into Gaza a market ‘flight to safety/liquidity’ response should play out. If it happens over the weekend professional markets will only get a chance to respond come Monday morning, hence the Friday pre-emptive moves to provide some cover.

Something to be aware of.

USTs update:

USTs catch a bid in response to geopolitical turmoil. On this chart (of yield) that means the candles fall. As the price of USTs rise the yield drops and vice versa.