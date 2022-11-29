This is via the folks at eFX.

JP Morgan discusses its oil outlook for 2023.

"Entering 2022, our view was that the global oil market will remain tight, with Brent averaging $90/bbl for the year. Russia's war prompted us to raise our 2022 average Brent price forecast to $104 and 2023 to $98 and a peak of $114 in 2Q22 (March 2022)," JPM notes.

We now forecast a $8 lower 2023 average price, on the grounds that Russian production will fully normalize to pre-war levels by mid-2023. Despite more pessimistic balances over the next few months, we expect Brent to average $90/bbl in 2023 and $98/bbl in 2024," JPM adds.