Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman have basically extended the November 2023 output cut decision.

Saudi Arabia will keep its 1mn barrel per day voluntary crude production cut until the end of June — something it first began implementing in July 2023.

Russia said it'll implement a mix of crude production and export cuts totalling 471,000 b/d

for April it'll cut crude output by 350,000 b/d and exports by 121,000 b/d

for May crude production cut bumps up to 400,000 b/d, while the the cut to exports trims to 71,000 b/d

for June the cut is only for production, of 471,000 b/d

---

At the margin this'll be a tailwind for oil prices. Markets will reopen for the week at 6pm US Eastern time.