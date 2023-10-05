That's the view from RBC on the oil price drop.

Global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets spoke with CNBC on Thursday:

“I think OPEC is a different OPEC than in 2015. ... I would anticipate, if we continue to see selling pressure over the next few days, if this looks like it is going to be a sharp sell-off potentially plunging into the 70s, I think we’ll at least start to hear very clear statements from OPEC about potentially coming back in,”

“I think that this market remains stronger than this selling action would have us believe at the moment”

