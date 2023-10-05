That's the view from RBC on the oil price drop.
Global head of commodity strategy at RBC Capital Markets spoke with CNBC on Thursday:
- “I think OPEC is a different OPEC than in 2015. ... I would anticipate, if we continue to see selling pressure over the next few days, if this looks like it is going to be a sharp sell-off potentially plunging into the 70s, I think we’ll at least start to hear very clear statements from OPEC about potentially coming back in,”
- “I think that this market remains stronger than this selling action would have us believe at the moment”
Brent update: