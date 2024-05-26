The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia is known as OPEC+. The group made the announcement on Friday:
- pushed back its output policy meeting to June 2, from June 1
- will convene online instead of in Vienna
The current state of play with OPEC+ is:
- voluntary output cuts totalling about 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first half of 2024, led by Saudi Arabia rolling over an earlier voluntary cut
- curbs are in addition to earlier reductions of 3.66 million bpd to the end of 2024, announced in various steps since late 2022
- an extension is expected