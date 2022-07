OPEC+ will keep output steady or weight a small hike, according to eight sources cited by Reuters. Two sources said there would likely be a small boost in production while 5 said it would be held steady.

"There are various talks ranging form a small increase to a freeze on current levels," said one of the sources.

WTI crude oil prices touched $100 earlier but the tone in markets is rapidly deteriorating and has fallen to $97.70, though there's some small bids after this report.