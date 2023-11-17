The OPEC+ is to consider whether to deepen oil output cuts at next meeting on November 26.

The existing curbs don't seem to be enough

OPEC considering additional oil supply cuts due to a nearly 20% price drop since late September.

Concerns about future demand and potential surplus despite OPEC+ cuts and Middle East conflicts.

OPEC+ pledged total oil output cuts of 5.16 million bpd, 5% of daily global demand, starting in late 2022.

Some sources suggest current cuts may not be enough, deeper cuts might be discussed.

Market volatility rising ahead of Nov. 26 OPEC+ meeting.

OPEC's monthly report cites strong oil market fundamentals despite the price drop.

International Energy Agency predicts lower 2024 demand growth and potential market surplus in Q1.

Debate among OPEC members on whether more cuts are needed; some say it's too early to decide.

OPEC does not have an oil price target; members heavily rely on oil revenue.

Saudi Arabia's extended oil cuts raise concerns about economic contraction.

Saudi Arabia emphasizes the need for strong compliance with production cuts among all members.

In June, OPEC+ agreed to limit supply into 2024, with Saudi Arabia extending its voluntary production cut until the end of 2023.

Some analysts expect Saudi Arabia to maintain the voluntary cut through at least Q1 2024.

The price of WTI crude oil is trading up $2.20 at $75.75.

Mom Tthe price still remains below its 200-day moving average at $78.13. It's 100 day moving average is up at $82.29. Getting above those moving averages as needed to increase a bullish bias.