Philadelphia Fed business index for August
  • Philadelphia Fed business index for August x.x vs -5.0 estimate. Last month -12.3
  • six-month business conditions -10.6 vs. -18.6 last month
  • employment index 24.1 vs. 19.4 last month
  • prices paid index 43.6 vs 52.2 last month. Lowest since 2020
  • prices received 23.3 vs 30.3 last month
  • new orders index -5.10 vs -24.8 last month
  • shipments 24.8 vs. 14.8 last month
  • unfilled orders -1.8 vs. -10.4 last month
  • delivery times 2.7 vs. -10.2 last month
  • average employee workweek 6.1 vs. 6.4 last month
  • six-month capital expenditures 18.0 vs. 4.4 last month

So is the Empire index wrong or the Philly Fed index?

