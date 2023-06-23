The selling continues in equities as we are teeing up for more of a risk-off open in Europe today. Tech stocks were the only outlier yesterday but even they are holding lower as we approach the final stretch of the week. As with the risk averse mood, bond yields are also inching lower while the dollar is benefiting from it - building on yesterday's gains.

That should be the main focus before the weekend as there are still lingering questions on what is behind the latest round of selling in stocks.

Looking ahead to European trading, we will have UK retail sales and PMI data to work with so that will keep things interesting. Any surprises there could still impact the risk mood and the euro/pound respectively, so keep an eye out for that in the session ahead.

0600 GMT - UK May retail sales data

0700 GMT - Spain Q1 final GDP figures

0715 GMT - France June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0730 GMT - Germany June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - UK June flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.