It's a rare occasion that we get to see the Fed chair be the one to be last on the agenda before the blackout period goes into effect. But ahead of this month's FOMC meeting, this will be one of those times. As such, Powell will have the chance to set to record straight on whether he agrees or disagrees with what has been priced in about the Fed outlook. It is definitely going to be an interesting one and we could see some late market moves today all before the weekend: What to know ahead of Fed chair Powell's appearance later in the day?