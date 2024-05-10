The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Pres. Biden is set to quadruple tariffs on Chinese EVs, keeping the low-cost EVs out of the US market and protecting US EV manufacturing.

Meanwhile, there was report yesterday, that former Pres. Trump hosted oil executives last month looking for $1B of campaign funds in return for a pledge to unwind Pres. Biden's environmental regulations

Trump's promises included ending Biden's emissions rules that support electric vehicles and stopping the administration's suspension of permits for new liquefied natural gas exports.

Politics at work...