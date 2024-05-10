The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Pres. Biden is set to quadruple tariffs on Chinese EVs, keeping the low-cost EVs out of the US market and protecting US EV manufacturing.
Meanwhile, there was report yesterday, that former Pres. Trump hosted oil executives last month looking for $1B of campaign funds in return for a pledge to unwind Pres. Biden's environmental regulations
- Trump's promises included ending Biden's emissions rules that support electric vehicles and stopping the administration's suspension of permits for new liquefied natural gas exports.
Politics at work...