This article is in Foreign Affairs and it does not appear to be gated. An interesting read.

Why the West Won’t Be Able to Drive a Wedge Between Russia and China

China and Russia are more firmly aligned now than at any time since the 1950s.

The tightening of this alignment between Russia and China is one of the most important geopolitical outcomes of Putin’s war against Ukraine.

The conscious efforts of Xi and Putin drive much of this reorientation, but it is also the byproduct of the deepening schism between the West and both countries.