This article is in Foreign Affairs and it does not appear to be gated. An interesting read.
- Why the West Won’t Be Able to Drive a Wedge Between Russia and China
- China and Russia are more firmly aligned now than at any time since the 1950s.
- The tightening of this alignment between Russia and China is one of the most important geopolitical outcomes of Putin’s war against Ukraine.
- The conscious efforts of Xi and Putin drive much of this reorientation, but it is also the byproduct of the deepening schism between the West and both countries.