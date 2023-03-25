Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in its neighbouring puppet state of Belarus.

Putin announced the move on Saturday

tactical nuclear weapons

gave no indication of when the weapons will be moved

A US official reacted with caution, reiterating that the US remained "committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance". Belarus borders three NATO member countries; Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

Info via Reuters

---

This is a significant escalation from Putin. Markets are currently focused on other matters, the banking crisis and central banks' response to high inflation (ICYM these, but I'm sure you haven't!) amongst them, but this is hardly a positive input.