Russia's Putin was interviewed Thursday, it was aired that evening US time.
He made the case for Russia's continued war on Ukraine, saying his goals had not yet been achieved:
- it was impossible inflict a strategic defeat on Russia
- is ready for talks on ending the war on Ukraine (if Ukraine surrenders was the part he didn't say out loud)
- has no interest in invading Poland, Latvia or anywhere else
The softball interview touched on the taking of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as a hostage, still awaiting what will be a show trial. Putin refused to release him.
Of course, Putin is a wanted war criminal so take his comments with a grain of salt.