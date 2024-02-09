Russia's Putin was interviewed Thursday, it was aired that evening US time.

He made the case for Russia's continued war on Ukraine, saying his goals had not yet been achieved:

it was impossible inflict a strategic defeat on Russia

is ready for talks on ending the war on Ukraine (if Ukraine surrenders was the part he didn't say out loud)

has no interest in invading Poland, Latvia or anywhere else

The softball interview touched on the taking of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as a hostage, still awaiting what will be a show trial. Putin refused to release him.

Of course, Putin is a wanted war criminal so take his comments with a grain of salt.