Putin the wolf of gas meme

Putin wasn't bluffing. He said that the taps will be turned off for those who don't make the payments in rubles. He didn't specify that they would be cut off immediately but said that if payments aren't made, they will stop existing contracts.

Yesterday, there were Russian reports saying this would be phased in. His comments suggest otherwise but I'll wait for the fine print.

This is bullish for European natural gas prices.

Update: Putin's order says gas buyers should transfer currencies to a 'special K' account at a Russian bank and the Russian bank will then buy rubles.

With the update, that doesn't sound like that big of a deal. The buyers aren't forced to source the rubles themselves. This is basically just redirecting the payment to a different bank.