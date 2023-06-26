Putin June 26
  • The organizers of the rebellion must know they will be brought to justice
  • The organizers of the rebellion, having betrayed the country, betrayed those who were with them
  • Most of Wagner are also patriots
  • I promise those of Wagner who want to go to Belarus, I will keep my promise
  • The Wagner military can conclude a contract with the Ministry of Defense, return home or go to Belarus. The choice is yours. I will keep my promise.

I believe the Wagner contract ends July 1, so that's the end of that. The only thing I can see here is that this was a message to Prigozhin, that he's done.

/US dollar