- The organizers of the rebellion must know they will be brought to justice
The organizers of the rebellion, having betrayed the country, betrayed those who were with them
Most of Wagner are also patriots
I promise those of Wagner who want to go to Belarus, I will keep my promise
The Wagner military can conclude a contract with the Ministry of Defense, return home or go to Belarus. The choice is yours. I will keep my promise.
I believe the Wagner contract ends July 1, so that's the end of that. The only thing I can see here is that this was a message to Prigozhin, that he's done.
