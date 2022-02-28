Russia is open to talks with Ukraine and expects them to lead to the needed results, Putin told Macron in a call, according to RIA.

A separate report from TASS said Putin told Macron that a 'neutral status' for Ukraine is needed for the resolution of conflict. What he means by that is that Ukraine must be 'neutral' from NATO -- no longer letting NATO soldiers train there or attempting to join NATO.

More: The Kremlin said conditions for settlement: recognition of Russian sovereignty over Crimea; demilitarization, denazification, neutral status of Kyiv.