- Decree responding to price cap will be announced in coming days
- Decision on oil output cuts is not taken yet
- We will not sell oil to those who proposed price caps
- We will think about oil output cuts
- Nothing would remain of any enemy who decides to attack Russia with nuclear arms
Putin has officially put output cuts on the table. WTI crude oil Crude Oil Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. Crude oil is the most popular tradable instrument in the energy sector, offering exposure to global market conditions, geopolitical risk, and economics. The instrument is strategically relied upon and situated in the global economy. Crude oil has proven to be a unique option for traders given volatility and the efficacy of both swing trading and longer-term strategies. Despite its popularity, crude oil is a very complex investing instrument, given the litany of fluctuations in oil prices, risk, and impact of politics stemming from OPEC. Short for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC operates as an intergovernmental organization of 13 countries, helping set and dictate the global oil market.How to Trade Crude Oil Crude oil is most commonly traded as an exchange-traded fund (ETF) or through other instruments with exposure to it. This includes energy stocks, the USD/CAD, and other investing options. Crude oil itself is traded across a duality of markets, including the West Texas Intermediate Crude (WTI) and Brent crude. Brent is the more relied upon index in recent years, while WTI is more heavily traded across futures trading at the time of writing. Other than geopolitical events or decisions by OPEC, crude oil can move due to a variety of different ways. The most basic is through simple supply and demand, which is affected by global output. Increased industrial output, economic prosperity, and other factors all play a role in crude prices. By extension, recessions, lockdowns, or other stifling factors can also influence crude prices. For example, an oversupply or mitigated demand due to the aforementioned factors would result in lower crude prices. This is due to traders selling crude oil futures or other instruments. Should demand rise or production plateau, traders will bid increasingly on crude, whereby driving prices up. rose to a session high of $72.85 on these comments.
Russia's energy minister said they have three options Options Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues. Options represent a contract that enables investors to buy or sell underlying instruments such as security, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or indices at a certain price over a certain period of time. Buying and selling options can be done on the options market, which trades contracts based on securities. When trading options, the price of the option is thus a percentage of the underlying asset or security.Investors who purchase an option are able to buy shares at a later time and are known as a call option, while buying an option that allows you to sell shares at a later time is called a put option. Why Trade OptionsNotably, options differ from stock trading because they do not represent ownership in a company. Additionally, futures utilize contracts much in the same way as options, though options are considered a much lower risk due to the fact that you can withdraw or close an options contract at any point. When buying or selling options, traders retain the right to decide how to exercise that option at any point up until the expiration date. As such, buying or selling an option doesn't mean you actually have to exercise it at the buy/sell point. This flexibility with options is a notable distinction from futures and are considered derivative securities.This means the price of options derived from the value of assets like the market, securities or other underlying instruments. For this reason, options are often considered less risky than stock trading.Options trading is available at many brokerage companies and is a core offering for most retail venues. to respond on the price cap and I suspect those three are sitting on Putin's desk right now. He didn't say what they were but a separate report says they are:
- A complete embargo on supplies to those who supported the price cap, even if they buy Russian oil via third countries
- A ban on any exports under contract whose terms include the price cap, regardless of the buyer
- A price floor set as a discount to brent