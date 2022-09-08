Earlier this week, the Queen met with incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss and was up on her feet and reportedly fine. She had been in good health recently however there were rumors earlier today that fall and concerns mounted when her children flew to Balmoral to be near her side.
She assended to the thorone on Feb 6, 1952 and earlier this year her 70th anniversary on the throne was celerbated.
The Guardian reported that the secret procedure for after her death triggers 'Operation London Bridge' and detailed how news would be distributed to the press and that's ongoing now.
The website for Buckingham Palace has been darkened and says:
"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.
The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."
There will be a 12-day period of mourning followed by her funeral, which would take place on Sept 20 or 21. That will be a national holiday. Both already have quiet slates of data and economic events scheduled so it won't require any juggling.
Overall, that just leaves us remembering a wonderful monarch and woman who was put in a terribly tough spot at a young age and remained dignified throughout her life, despite many scandals and tragedies in her family.
The statement above already refered to Charles as King and his assencion, which is now underway. When Elizabeth's father died, she was in Kenya and was proclaimed in various parts of the kingdom/commonwealth over the following three days. I expect the same thing will take place this time, though any complications or countries moving away from the royalty wouldn't be market movers in any case.
Update: A report confirms that Charles will take the throne as King Charles III. He had the option to use a different name as King. Charles II rwas King of Scotland from 1649 until 1651, and King of England, Scotland and Ireland from the 1660 Restoration of the monarchy until his death in 1685. His father was Charles I, who was executed during the English Civil War.