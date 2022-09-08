Breaking: Queen Elizabeth II has died at 96.

Earlier this week, the Queen met with incoming Prime Minister Liz Truss and was up on her feet and reportedly fine. She had been in good health recently however there were rumors earlier today that fall and concerns mounted when her children flew to Balmoral to be near her side.

There is a protocol for holidays in the UK following her death and that will mean market closures for a day -- likely Sept 20 or 21. Otherwise her death and any questions about her succession won't be a factor for GBP GBP The Great British pound (GBP) or pound sterling is the official currency of the United Kingdom, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Gibraltar, South Georgia, and other pacific territories.The GBP is currently the fourth most-traded currency worldwide in forex markets after the US dollar, euro, and Japanese yen.As the oldest currency in continual use, the GBP holds great weight on the world market and is also the fourth largest reserve currency.The Bank of England (BoE) is the central banking authority responsible for the curation of the GBP, issuing its own banknotes, as well as regulating the issuance of banknotes by private banks in both Scotland and Northern Ireland. What Factors Affect the GBP?Like any widely traded currency there are several factors that affect the GBP. As is often the case, monetary policy is extremely impactful. Any announcements or policy decisions by the BoE are always closely watched given its potential to move the GBP.Additionally, consumer prices (CPI) in the UK as well as levels of inflation carry a lot of weight and routinely affect the value of the GBP in forex markets.Other metrics of note include measures of gross domestic product (GDP) in the UK or growth, consumer sentiment, or confidence.Most recently, the drama surrounding Brexit as well as the potential fallout of negotiations have added another layer of uncertainty to the GBP.The UK at the time of writing is headed for a historic schism with Europe, though a deal has not yet been agreed upon with both sides unable to come to an agreement.With a smooth resolution nowhere in sight, any developments or an eventual finality to Brexit will be extraordinarily important to both the short- and long-term value of the GBP. Read this Term trading.

She assended to the thorone on Feb 6, 1952 and earlier this year her 70th anniversary on the throne was celerbated.

The Guardian reported that the secret procedure for after her death triggers 'Operation London Bridge' and detailed how news would be distributed to the press and that's ongoing now.

The website for Buckingham Palace has been darkened and says:

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

There will be a 12-day period of mourning followed by her funeral, which would take place on Sept 20 or 21. That will be a national holiday. Both already have quiet slates of data and economic events scheduled so it won't require any juggling.

Overall, that just leaves us remembering a wonderful monarch and woman who was put in a terribly tough spot at a young age and remained dignified throughout her life, despite many scandals and tragedies in her family.

The statement above already refered to Charles as King and his assencion, which is now underway. When Elizabeth's father died, she was in Kenya and was proclaimed in various parts of the kingdom/commonwealth over the following three days. I expect the same thing will take place this time, though any complications or countries moving away from the royalty wouldn't be market movers in any case.

Update: A report confirms that Charles will take the throne as King Charles III. He had the option to use a different name as King. Charles II rwas King of Scotland from 1649 until 1651, and King of England, Scotland and Ireland from the 1660 Restoration of the monarchy until his death in 1685. His father was Charles I, who was executed during the English Civil War.