The main highlights for today's calendar is the ECB policy decision coming up at 12:15 GMT, as well as US PPI coming up 15 minutes after that at 12:30 GMT.

CALENDAR THURSDAY (11 APRIL 2024)

For the ECB, the main focus will be on whether the bank confirms the market's expectations of a June cut in their messaging today.

On the US PPI side, risk event traders are arguably hoping for a big upside surprise in order to continue trading in line with yesterday's post-CPI sentiment. Markets might be able to look past a miss in today's print after yesterday's CPI surprise.