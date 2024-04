Below is a quick look at what events are coming up on the economic calendar today.

Today's economic calendar (source: Refinitiv)

Even though flash eurozone CPI at 09:00 GMT could get attention, the main event will be the ISM services PMI scheduled at 14:00 GMT.

After the solid print we saw from the manufacturing PMI on Monday, markets will be paying close attention to this one.

Apart from that we also have EIA inventory data. With WTI breaching $85 yesterday a decent sized draw could give bulls more reasons to press longs.