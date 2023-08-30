AUDCAD daily

RBC added a short AUD/CAD position in its trade of the week portfolio targeting a move towards 0.8600, with a stop at 0.8850.

"The bounce in the AUD-crosses over the last two weeks looks ripe to sell as we await key data in China later in the week," RBC notes.

"We retain a bias toward USD gains, possibly reinforced this week by month-end flow, which would generally imply CAD outperformance on the G10 crosses," RBC adds.

