If you are watching the Super Bowl the only thing you'll be missing in Asia is thin and illiquid trade.

Japanese markets are closed for the National Day holiday.

Hong Kong, Singapore and mainland China markets are all closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Chinese markets will be closed all of this week

Hong Kong will be closed Tuesday as well as today

New Zealand and Australian markets are open.

---

Meanwhile, the USD is a touch weaker.

EUR/USD, for example: