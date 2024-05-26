I posted the heads-up on this on Friday, including the early closing hours for Friday. Still to come, though, is the US holiday on Monday May 27 for Memorial Day

All US stock and bond markets are closed on Memorial Day

FX desks will be skeleton staff, if any.

As for futures markets, its complicated, as always!

At the CME, the major venue for popular products such as ES and NQ, equity index futures trade:

Sunday, May 26th 5:00pm open for Tuesday trade date

Monday, May 27th 12:00pm halt and at 5:00pm trading resumes

Tuesday, May 28th regular hours

You can find more detail on CME holiday hours here: