It's quite a sight these days that OPEC+ meetings are pretty much non-events and today will be no different. Considering that oil prices have been sticking at where they are over the past two months, there is little reason for the bloc to change things up.

That means they will be sticking with another 432k bpd oil output increase for June and one can expect the meeting to be wrapped up in a jiffy once again. The JMMC meeting is scheduled for 1100 GMT while the OPEC+ ministerial meeting will follow thereafter or at 1200 GMT.