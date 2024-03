The US switches to daylight savings time at 2 am on Sunday, March 10.

Clocks in the US will go forward one hour.

What this means for those of us outside the US is we may (probably will) need to adjust starting and finishing times locally.

For example, for those of us in Australia, taking Sydney as an example, 9.30am US Eastern time (when the NYSE opens for RTH trade) will be 12.30 am in Sydney instead of 1.30 am. Which ain't much better, but there you go. ;-)