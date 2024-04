U.S. 10-year Treasury note to yield 4.00% in six months, 3.85% in a year (vs 3.91% and 3.75% in March poll)

Greater risk is U.S. 10-year note yields higher than expected in three months, said 25 of 29 strategists

The current 10-year yield is at 4.373%. So the poll expect lower rates from today. However, those expectations are higher than the previous poll results with risk to the upside.