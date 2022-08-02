There's a well-defined head-and-shoulders pattern on the US 10-year yield chart with a target all the way down at 2.10%. After the last two weeks, it looked like it could get there in a straight line but today the Fed hawks pushed back on dovish pricing and WW3 didn't break out in Taiwan.

In turn, yields right across the curve reversed.

That's a biug reversal candle and it hits right at the neckline of the head-and-shoulders. Technically, that's not a bad thing, there's often a retest of the neckline before a breakdown so it bears watching. That said, the power of that reversal today is impressive.

In terms of USD/JPY it hasn't made the same kind of outside day but it's been a nice reversal nonetheless.