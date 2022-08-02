There's a well-defined head-and-shoulders pattern on the US 10-year yield chart with a target all the way down at 2.10%. After the last two weeks, it looked like it could get there in a straight line but today the Fed hawks pushed back on dovish pricing and WW3 didn't break out in Taiwan.

In turn, yields right across the curve reversed.

US 10 year yields

That's a biug reversal candle and it hits right at the neckline of the head-and-shoulders. Technically, that's not a bad thing, there's often a retest of the neckline before a breakdown so it bears watching. That said, the power of that reversal today is impressive.

In terms of USD/JPY it hasn't made the same kind of outside day but it's been a nice reversal nonetheless.

USDJPY daily