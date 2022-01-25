Richmond Fed manufacturing index for January 2021

Richmond Fed Manufacturing index for January

Manufacturing index 8 vs 14 estimate and 16 last month

shipments increase slightly to 14 in January from 12 last month

new orders 8 versus 17 last month

employment 4 versus 19 last month

wages 40 versus 37 last month (second-highest value on record)

average workweek 6versus 10 last month

availability skills needed -19 versus -21 last month

backlog of orders 2 versus 26 last month

capacity utilization 4versus 21 last month

vendor leadtime 50 versus 35 last month

local business conditions -4 versus -2 last month

capital expenditures 16 versus 14 last month

finish good inventories -13 versus -7 last month

raw materials inventories -17 versus -22 last month

equipment and software spending 15 versus 21 last month

services expenditures 2 versus 3 last month

prices paid 14.32 versus 13.98 last month

prices received for 11.27 versus 8.26 last month

Wages, and prices are certainly trending more to the upside. That is a concern going forward.

Price trends and wages remain elevated

Looking at the expectation components, there are 6 components that are higher and 11 that are lower.

Expectations components for the Richmond index

For the full report CLICK HERE