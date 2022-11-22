availability of skills needed -12 vs. -14 last month
backlog of orders -25 vs. -28 last month
capacity utilization -16 vs. -9 last month
lender lead times -10 vs. -15 last month
local business conditions -6 vs. -16 last month
capital expenditures 8 vs. 18 last month
finished goods inventories 1 vs. -2 last month
raw materials 24 vs. 20 last month
equipment and software spending 12 vs. 12 last month
services expenditures -9 vs. 4 last month
Looking and expectations six-month forward:
shipments 15 vs. -4 last month
new orders 3 vs. -16 last month
backlog of orders -20 vs. -25 last month
employees 20 vs. 10 last month
wages 55 vs. 47 last month
availability of skills needed 1 vs. -16 last month
capital expenditures 20 vs. 8 last month
lender lead time -15 vs. -24 last month
From the Richmond Fed:
Of its three component indexes,
the indexes for shipments and employment
deteriorated slightly, edging downward to -8 and -1,
respectively. The third component index, volume of
new orders, however, showed some improvement,
increasing from -22 to -14 in November.
Despite dramatic improvements throughout this year,
supply chain issues appeared to persist for some
firms, as the indexes for vendor lead time and
backlog of orders increased slightly.
The average growth rate of prices paid decreased in
November, while the average growth rate of prices
received increased somewhat. Expectations for prices
paid over the next 12 months decreased slightly since
last month, while expectations for prices received
increased slightly. Both remained at levels much
lower than current price trends.
The wage index decreased notably from 34 to 25 in
November but remained elevated. The local business
conditions index rose from -16 in October to -6 in
November, with considerably fewer firms pessimistic
about conditions over the next six months