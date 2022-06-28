Market tones are looking calmer again as we get into European morning trade, with stock futures pulling higher to start the session. S&P 500 futures are up 17 points or 0.4% and the better mood is reverberating to European futures as well. DAX futures are now up 0.2% and that sets up a positive open in just under 20 minutes' time.

The better risk appetite is also seeing USD/JPY now climb back up to near the day's highs around 135.50 while the dollar is seen slipping against the commodity currencies. USD/CAD is down 0.3% to 1.2835 while AUD/USD is up 0.5% to 0.6960 on the day.