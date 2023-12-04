The US dollar is at the best levels of the day as S&P 500 futures extend declines to 32 points, or 0.7%.

Risk aversion is creeping in with yields rising 7 bps at the front end. Gold is now down 1.2% after rising to a recorder earlier. EUR/USD is down 63 pips and is now trading at the lowest since November 14, breaking some decent support:

EURUSD 1 hour

There's a sense of profit-taking out there after a sparkling November.

Jim Cramer today on CNBC: "We have had such a huge rally, anybody who thinks we can continue this momentum has to take pause".

Meanwhile, this was Cramer at 3 pm ET on Friday: